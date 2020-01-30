Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) Short Interest Update

Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,360,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the December 31st total of 31,610,000 shares. Approximately 29.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.9 days.

RLGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Realogy from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Realogy in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Realogy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of Realogy stock opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Realogy has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $18.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.78.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.18). Realogy had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Realogy will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Realogy by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 20,546 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Realogy by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Realogy by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Realogy by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 268,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 31,735 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Realogy in the fourth quarter valued at about $876,000.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

