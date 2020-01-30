Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (DMGT)

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON: DMGT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/28/2020 – Daily Mail and General Trust P L C had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/24/2020 – Daily Mail and General Trust P L C had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 760 ($10.00) to GBX 770 ($10.13). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Daily Mail and General Trust P L C had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

1/20/2020 – Daily Mail and General Trust P L C had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 648 ($8.52) to GBX 706 ($9.29). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Daily Mail and General Trust P L C had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/20/2019 – Daily Mail and General Trust P L C had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 709 ($9.33) to GBX 648 ($8.52). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Daily Mail and General Trust P L C had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 940 ($12.37). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of DMGT traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 810 ($10.66). 133,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,086. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 829.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 818.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a 1-year low of GBX 594.50 ($7.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 897 ($11.80).

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported GBX 38.60 ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 37.50 ($0.49) by GBX 1.10 ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Daily Mail and General Trust P L C will post 4016.9997836 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a GBX 16.60 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Daily Mail and General Trust P L C’s previous dividend of $7.30. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C’s dividend payout ratio is 0.79%.

In other Daily Mail and General Trust P L C news, insider Tim Collier sold 25,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 841 ($11.06), for a total transaction of £210,939.62 ($277,479.11). Insiders purchased 51 shares of company stock valued at $42,710 in the last three months.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in digital, information, events, and media businesses in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company provides risk models, software applications, and analytical data services for the risk and insurance industry; business-to-business information, analysis, and software for the property, education technology, and energy sectors; and organizes exhibitions and conferences focusing on the energy, construction, interiors, hotel, and hospitality and leisure sectors.

