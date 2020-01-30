Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Progress Software (PRGS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ: PRGS) in the last few weeks:

1/23/2020 – Progress Software was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

1/18/2020 – Progress Software was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/17/2020 – Progress Software had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $49.00.

1/16/2020 – Progress Software was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/30/2019 – Progress Software was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of PRGS stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.40. 180,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,547. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 0.83. Progress Software Corp has a 12-month low of $35.26 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Progress Software had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $123.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Progress Software Corp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $33,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 30.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Progress Software by 1,153.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

