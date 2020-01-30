Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for MicroStrategy (MSTR)

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/30/2020 – MicroStrategy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/28/2020 – MicroStrategy was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/23/2020 – MicroStrategy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $163.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MicroStrategy Incorporated, a leading worldwide provider of business intelligence software, today announced that GT Nexus has selected MicroStrategy to power the customer-facing analytics and reporting capabilities on its Global Logistics portal. The GT Nexus portal is an on demand technology platform that is used by importers, exporters, transportation carriers, suppliers, banks, and other partners to manage goods that are moving around the world. The GT Nexus system captures and stores hard-to-get data associated with global supply chains, and then fuels a range of Web applications that can be used by constituents to lower supply chain costs and improve control. MicroStrategy will help GT Nexus to deliver a wide range of analytics and reporting capabilities to its customers, which include Home Depot, Kmart, Xerox, Weyerhaeuser, and American Eagle Outfitters. “

1/16/2020 – MicroStrategy was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/1/2020 – MicroStrategy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/31/2019 – MicroStrategy was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

NASDAQ MSTR traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.70. 104,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,600. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $165.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $133.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.96 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,501,000 after purchasing an additional 111,155 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 3,819.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 67,483 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,515,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 89,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,637,000 after purchasing an additional 22,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 389.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 22,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

