Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Orange (ORA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Orange (EPA: ORA):

1/22/2020 – Orange was given a new €17.00 ($19.77) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Orange was given a new €14.70 ($17.09) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Orange was given a new €15.00 ($17.44) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Orange was given a new €14.40 ($16.74) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Orange was given a new €15.50 ($18.02) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Orange was given a new €14.00 ($16.28) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Orange was given a new €17.00 ($19.77) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Orange was given a new €14.40 ($16.74) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Orange was given a new €14.70 ($17.09) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Orange was given a new €16.30 ($18.95) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/5/2019 – Orange was given a new €14.40 ($16.74) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/4/2019 – Orange was given a new €16.00 ($18.60) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/4/2019 – Orange was given a new €16.50 ($19.19) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/4/2019 – Orange was given a new €17.00 ($19.77) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/4/2019 – Orange was given a new €18.00 ($20.93) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ORA traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €12.88 ($14.97). The company had a trading volume of 7,882,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,300,000. The business has a fifty day moving average of €13.18 and a 200-day moving average of €13.82. Orange SA has a 12 month low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a 12 month high of €15.80 ($18.37).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

