Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) Price Down 5.4% Over Last Week

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bitbns, Coinrail and Kucoin. Over the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market cap of $2.71 million and approximately $147,238.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix (CRYPTO:PHX) is a token. It was first traded on October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Bitbns, Coinrail and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

