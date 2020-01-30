Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Short Interest Update

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 898,800 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the December 31st total of 989,800 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 200,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

In other news, VP John Avampato sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $446,324.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,012.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jonathan J. Schlemmer sold 4,480 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $370,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,533,398.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,442,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,105,000 after purchasing an additional 60,590 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 19.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 743,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,157,000 after buying an additional 118,563 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 12.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 682,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,749,000 after acquiring an additional 74,505 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 51.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 477,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,987,000 after acquiring an additional 162,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after acquiring an additional 323,365 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RBC traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $81.69. The company had a trading volume of 236,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.63. Regal Beloit has a 12-month low of $67.74 and a 12-month high of $87.46.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $772.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

