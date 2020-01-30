Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.03 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $1.54. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of REGN opened at $339.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $371.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $271.37 and a 52 week high of $442.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on REGN shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $390.11.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total transaction of $2,727,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,687,893.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 7,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.52, for a total transaction of $2,492,861.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,543 shares of company stock valued at $43,085,050 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

