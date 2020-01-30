Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) Earns Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $150.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 235.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RGNX. Zacks Investment Research cut Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regenxbio from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine cut Regenxbio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $44.65 on Wednesday. Regenxbio has a 52-week low of $30.38 and a 52-week high of $63.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 11.49, a current ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.28.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03). Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 18.74% and a negative net margin of 99.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regenxbio will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald J. Hayden, Jr. sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $160,032.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $313,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,215 shares in the company, valued at $9,694,976.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,016 shares of company stock worth $2,256,957. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Regenxbio by 532.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Regenxbio by 89.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Regenxbio by 36.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Regenxbio by 28.3% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Regenxbio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

