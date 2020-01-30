Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.65.

RF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, January 20th.

Shares of RF stock opened at $15.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.92. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $512,908.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,382.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,091,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,140,000 after buying an additional 521,028 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,952,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,807,000 after buying an additional 374,437 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 15.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,556,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,442,000 after buying an additional 347,778 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,532,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,070,000 after buying an additional 131,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $39,768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

