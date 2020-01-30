Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the bank will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RBNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

RBNC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,368. The stock has a market cap of $243.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Reliant Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.17 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.38%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,948,000 after buying an additional 34,918 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Reliant Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Reliant Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 5.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.