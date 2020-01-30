Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,400 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the December 31st total of 195,600 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Reliant Bancorp by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBNC stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.40. The company had a trading volume of 9,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.37. Reliant Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.17 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 million. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.38%.

RBNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

