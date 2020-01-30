Relx (LON:REL) PT Raised to GBX 2,275

Relx (LON:REL) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,090 ($27.49) to GBX 2,275 ($29.93) in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on REL. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,378 ($31.28) to GBX 2,408 ($31.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.02) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,790 ($23.55) target price (up previously from GBX 1,725 ($22.69)) on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,993.30 ($26.22).

LON:REL opened at GBX 2,028 ($26.68) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,934.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,898.62. Relx has a twelve month low of GBX 1,597 ($21.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,055 ($27.03). The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.02.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

