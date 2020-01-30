Remme (REM) Market Cap Reaches $3.22 Million

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Remme token can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Hotbit, IDEX and Kuna. Over the last seven days, Remme has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Remme has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $218,701.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00036552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $544.04 or 0.05741511 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00025264 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00128745 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00016295 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00033709 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002567 BTC.

About Remme

Remme is a token. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,115,826 tokens. Remme’s official website is remme.io. Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, DEx.top, Tidex, Hotbit, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

