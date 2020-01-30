Ren (REN) Price Hits $0.0435 on Exchanges

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Ren token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0435 or 0.00000461 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network, Huobi Global, DDEX and UEX. During the last seven days, Ren has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. Ren has a total market capitalization of $35.76 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00037477 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.27 or 0.05739798 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00025143 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00128705 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034494 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00016027 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 822,503,652 tokens. The official website for Ren is renproject.io. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi Global, Binance, DDEX, Kyber Network, Tidex, UEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

