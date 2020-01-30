Renasant Corp. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Renasant in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.61. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Renasant’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RNST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Stephens raised their target price on Renasant from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

NASDAQ RNST traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $31.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,219. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.76. Renasant has a 52 week low of $31.46 and a 52 week high of $39.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Renasant had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $146.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNST. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Renasant during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Renasant in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Renasant by 30.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

