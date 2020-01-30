Renewi’s (RWI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Renewi (LON:RWI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RWI. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.79) price objective on shares of Renewi in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Renewi to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 41 ($0.54) to GBX 36 ($0.47) in a report on Monday, January 13th.

LON:RWI opened at GBX 36.31 ($0.48) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 33.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 30.93. Renewi has a 52-week low of GBX 18.98 ($0.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 38.45 ($0.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $293.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37.

In related news, insider Toby Woolrych sold 61,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38), for a total value of £17,845.15 ($23,474.28). Also, insider Luc Sterckx bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of £27,000 ($35,516.97).

Renewi Company Profile

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Portugal, Canada, Hungary, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Hazardous Waste, Monostreams, and Municipal segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts, as well as waste recycling activities.

