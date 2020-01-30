Renishaw (LON:RSW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $18.80 EPS

Renishaw (LON:RSW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 15.10 ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 33.90 ($0.45) by GBX (18.80) (($0.25)), Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:RSW traded down GBX 72 ($0.95) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 4,088 ($53.78). 224,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,834. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.27. Renishaw has a 52 week low of GBX 2,830.67 ($37.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,724 ($62.14). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,858.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,746.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RSW. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Renishaw from GBX 3,150 ($41.44) to GBX 3,400 ($44.73) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Renishaw in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Renishaw to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19) in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price target (down from GBX 3,490 ($45.91)) on shares of Renishaw in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.41) price objective on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renishaw has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 3,520.56 ($46.31).

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

