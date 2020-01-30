Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) Plans Dividend of GBX 14

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share on Monday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Renishaw stock traded down GBX 72 ($0.95) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 4,088 ($53.78). The company had a trading volume of 224,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,834. Renishaw has a 12-month low of GBX 2,830.67 ($37.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,724 ($62.14). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,858.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,746.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 4.27.

Renishaw (LON:RSW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported GBX 15.10 ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 33.90 ($0.45) by GBX (18.80) (($0.25)).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RSW. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Renishaw from GBX 3,150 ($41.44) to GBX 3,400 ($44.73) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Renishaw to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19) in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) target price (down from GBX 3,490 ($45.91)) on shares of Renishaw in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Renishaw in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Renishaw in a report on Monday, January 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a GBX 2,940 ($38.67) target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renishaw presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,520.56 ($46.31).

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

