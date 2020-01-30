Rentberry Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last week, Rentberry has traded up 37% against the U.S. dollar. Rentberry has a total market cap of $76,054.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rentberry token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rentberry alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.37 or 0.03130360 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010536 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00195259 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030394 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00123021 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Rentberry

Rentberry launched on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_. Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com. Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog.

Rentberry Token Trading

Rentberry can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rentberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rentberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.