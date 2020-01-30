Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) vs. Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) and Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Repro Med Systems and Restoration Robotics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repro Med Systems $17.35 million 13.89 $910,000.00 N/A N/A Restoration Robotics $21.96 million 13.47 -$28.73 million ($0.86) -8.42

Repro Med Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Restoration Robotics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Repro Med Systems and Restoration Robotics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repro Med Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Restoration Robotics 0 3 0 0 2.00

Restoration Robotics has a consensus target price of $2.62, indicating a potential downside of 63.81%. Given Restoration Robotics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Restoration Robotics is more favorable than Repro Med Systems.

Volatility and Risk

Repro Med Systems has a beta of -0.23, indicating that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Restoration Robotics has a beta of 4.26, indicating that its stock price is 326% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Repro Med Systems and Restoration Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repro Med Systems 1.37% 9.93% 8.06% Restoration Robotics -153.44% -1,908.92% -99.86%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.3% of Repro Med Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of Restoration Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of Repro Med Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.8% of Restoration Robotics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Repro Med Systems beats Restoration Robotics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc., doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

Restoration Robotics Company Profile

Restoration Robotics, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites. Its system includes the ARTAS Hair Studio application, an interactive three-dimensional patient consultation tool that enables a physician to create a simulated hair transplant model for use in patient consultations. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

