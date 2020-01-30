Request (REQ) Price Up 1.9% This Week

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last week, Request has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges including Radar Relay, Koinex, Huobi Global and Binance. Request has a market capitalization of $9.60 million and approximately $64,512.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00037388 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $550.39 or 0.05811124 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025177 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00128684 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034332 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00015964 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002549 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,979,032 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,744,125 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Request Token Trading

Request can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Bitbns, CoinExchange, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, DDEX, CoinPlace, Gate.io, COSS, Koinex, Huobi Global, IDEX, GOPAX, Binance, Coineal, WazirX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

