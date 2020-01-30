Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Emcor Group Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:EME)

Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Emcor Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $5.92 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.90. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Emcor Group’s FY2021 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Emcor Group’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Emcor Group to $107.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Emcor Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Emcor Group in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

Emcor Group stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.09. The stock had a trading volume of 87,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,574. Emcor Group has a twelve month low of $63.53 and a twelve month high of $93.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Emcor Group by 68.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Emcor Group in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Emcor Group by 179.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Emcor Group by 1,138.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Emcor Group in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Emcor Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $445,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,533,159.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.52%.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

