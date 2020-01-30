Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Graco Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Graco in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.90.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.61 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GGG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of Graco stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,571. Graco has a 1-year low of $42.47 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Graco during the second quarter worth $29,612,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Graco by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,382,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,901,000 after purchasing an additional 517,850 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at $20,968,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Graco by 130.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,568,000 after purchasing an additional 302,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Graco in the third quarter valued at $7,730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Graco news, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 3,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $164,985.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,130 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,353.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bernard J. Moreau sold 102,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $5,409,969.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,306.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,249 shares of company stock worth $7,404,209 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.84%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.