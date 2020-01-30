Research Analysts Offer Predictions for NRG Energy Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for NRG Energy in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Agha expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). NRG Energy had a net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.61%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NRG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $37.16 on Thursday. NRG Energy has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $43.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 35,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 48,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 13,372 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $528,996.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,333.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 52,500 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $1,982,925.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 137,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,210,598.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 184,372 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,481. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.98%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.