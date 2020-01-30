Research Analysts Offer Predictions for PolyOne Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:POL)

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) – Stock analysts at G.Research raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PolyOne in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.75. G.Research also issued estimates for PolyOne’s FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

POL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.43.

POL traded down $1.43 on Thursday, reaching $34.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,407. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.73. PolyOne has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.33.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $658.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. PolyOne had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 18.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PolyOne by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $309,478,000 after purchasing an additional 491,079 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in PolyOne by 14.8% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,749,000 after acquiring an additional 177,202 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PolyOne in the second quarter worth $31,150,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in PolyOne by 3,010.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after acquiring an additional 630,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in PolyOne by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 401,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

