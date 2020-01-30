Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Starbucks Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.83. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 67.22% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.24.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,368,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,440,955. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.44. Starbucks has a one year low of $67.05 and a one year high of $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $104.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,766,481 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $333,032,000 after purchasing an additional 144,508 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,719,344 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $328,864,000 after buying an additional 482,072 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,698,452 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $150,177,000 after buying an additional 145,769 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,660,228 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $146,797,000 after buying an additional 77,584 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,569,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $138,898,000 after buying an additional 25,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $845,610.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,629.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954 in the last 90 days. 3.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.