Research Analysts Set Expectations for NITTO DENKO COR/ADR’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NDEKY)

NITTO DENKO COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of NITTO DENKO COR/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NITTO DENKO COR/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NITTO DENKO COR/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

NDEKY traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.41. 45,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.51. NITTO DENKO COR/ADR has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $29.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average is $26.12.

About NITTO DENKO COR/ADR

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

