Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH)

1/29/2020 – Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a life science company engaged in developing and commercializing tetracycline based drugs to treat drug-resistant infectious diseases, inflammation, and cancer. Its principal products include eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for the treatment of multi-drug resistant Gram-negative infections. The Company’s product under development includes eravacycline oral formulation, TP-834 and TP-271. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

1/24/2020 – Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at G.Research, Llc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/24/2020 – Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Gabelli from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/10/2020 – Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a life science company engaged in developing and commercializing tetracycline based drugs to treat drug-resistant infectious diseases, inflammation, and cancer. Its principal products include eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for the treatment of multi-drug resistant Gram-negative infections. The Company’s product under development includes eravacycline oral formulation, TP-834 and TP-271. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

12/5/2019 – Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a life science company engaged in developing and commercializing tetracycline based drugs to treat drug-resistant infectious diseases, inflammation, and cancer. Its principal products include eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for the treatment of multi-drug resistant Gram-negative infections. The Company’s product under development includes eravacycline oral formulation, TP-834 and TP-271. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

Shares of TTPH opened at $2.42 on Thursday. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.35.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.27) by $0.27. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 152.06% and a negative net margin of 804.43%. The business had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -26.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTPH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,514,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 173,053 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,613,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 386,045 shares during the period. 16.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is Xerava (eravacycline), a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

