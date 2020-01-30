Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR: FME) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/30/2020 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €78.00 ($90.70) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €80.00 ($93.02) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €78.70 ($91.51) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €78.70 ($91.51) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €78.70 ($91.51) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €61.00 ($70.93) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/3/2019 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €78.70 ($91.51) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ETR:FME traded down €1.04 ($1.21) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €70.88 ($82.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,197. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 1 year high of €76.68 ($89.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is €66.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is €64.36.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

