ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Releases Earnings Results

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.20, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $736.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.08 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $165.44. 617,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.11. ResMed has a twelve month low of $92.73 and a twelve month high of $167.05.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,264 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.43, for a total transaction of $200,255.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,671 shares in the company, valued at $10,562,686.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,350 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total transaction of $194,913.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,653 shares of company stock worth $8,598,092. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

