Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) PT Lowered to GBX 84

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) had its target price dropped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 84 ($1.10) in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.77% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Resolute Mining in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Get Resolute Mining alerts:

RSG traded down GBX 0.83 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 59.25 ($0.78). The company had a trading volume of 97,098 shares. Resolute Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 56.93 ($0.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 119.50 ($1.57). The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 63.02.

About Resolute Mining

Resolute Mining Limited engages in the mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.