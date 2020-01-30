Restore (LON:RST) PT Raised to GBX 560 at Berenberg Bank

Restore (LON:RST) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 515 ($6.77) to GBX 560 ($7.37) in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.93% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.25) target price on shares of Restore in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt upped their target price on Restore from GBX 475 ($6.25) to GBX 562 ($7.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of LON RST opened at GBX 491.52 ($6.47) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $623.87 million and a PE ratio of 35.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.54. Restore has a 52-week low of GBX 44.50 ($0.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 560 ($7.37). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 517.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 445.21.

About Restore

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a support services company primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment stores and retrieves hard copy documents stored in cardboard boxes; manages archive boxes of document files, magnetic data, films, and other materials for blue-chip organizations; and offers reorganization of customer documents, document restoration, file-tracking, and electronic data back-up services, as well as cloud storage that allows access to indexed records.

