Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 1,378 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 658,781 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.07% of UnitedHealth Group worth $193,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,763 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,356,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $729,412,000 after purchasing an additional 437,189 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,722,879 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $374,416,000 after purchasing an additional 21,293 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,573,607 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $341,976,000 after purchasing an additional 40,925 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,453,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $316,047,000 after purchasing an additional 69,890 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNH traded down $6.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $276.13. 1,831,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,534,373. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $270.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $302.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $292.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.42.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective (up previously from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,810,430. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

