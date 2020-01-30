Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 18,698 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,698 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.06% of Humana worth $28,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUM. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 354.5% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

In related news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 14,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.42, for a total value of $5,150,060.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,725,968.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,134,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on Humana to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up from $337.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.31.

Shares of HUM stock traded down $8.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $343.24. 1,225,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,755. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.98. Humana Inc has a 12-month low of $225.65 and a 12-month high of $376.39. The stock has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.45. Humana had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $16.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.