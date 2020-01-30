Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 242,212 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 238.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,782 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,212 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Best Buy worth $30,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth about $468,000. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Best Buy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,274 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Best Buy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 429,902 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $29,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 38,614 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 12,345 shares in the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BBY traded down $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $87.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,048,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,008. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52-week low of $57.78 and a 52-week high of $91.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.13 and a 200-day moving average of $75.59.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 49.43%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 589,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $46,717,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $90,930.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,105,051 shares of company stock worth $169,112,718 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.05.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

