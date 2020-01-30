Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 3,167 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $26,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 115.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $51,000. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,160,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,934 shares of company stock worth $2,712,417. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.97.

Micron Technology stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.03. The stock had a trading volume of 30,674,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,148,680. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.98. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.14 and a 12 month high of $60.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.