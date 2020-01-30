Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 682 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CME Group were worth $31,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in CME Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in CME Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 201,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,548,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CME Group by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 17,789 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.02, for a total transaction of $59,706.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,372.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,609 shares of company stock valued at $8,216,221. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $5.20 on Thursday, hitting $218.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,559,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,912. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.51. CME Group Inc has a 1 year low of $161.05 and a 1 year high of $224.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.18.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. CME Group had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $2.50 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.99%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

