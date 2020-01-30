Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires New Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 589,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,194,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.08% of Truist Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 54,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 9,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 20.5% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 19.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFC traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.13. The company had a trading volume of 13,250,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,926,668. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $232,461.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,350.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

