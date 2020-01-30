Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 1,475 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $37,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from to in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.52.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,531,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,676 shares of company stock worth $10,741,204. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $147.55. The stock had a trading volume of 234,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,325. The company has a market capitalization of $90.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1-year low of $103.75 and a 1-year high of $150.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.48.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

