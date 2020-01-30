Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 3,187 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Southern were worth $29,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.79.

Southern stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,754,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,076,309. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $47.56 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The company has a market capitalization of $73.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.04.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.20. Southern had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Southern’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 80.78%.

In other news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 54,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $3,545,307.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,949.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,218,238 shares of company stock valued at $139,737,603 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

