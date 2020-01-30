Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,463 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.06% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $31,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,002 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 605,969 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,677,000 after purchasing an additional 60,781 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $230.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,165,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,247. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.37. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $163.68 and a 1-year high of $237.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $949.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.90 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 59.24% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.54.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total value of $586,548.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,486.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 96,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $19,366,336.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,035,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,429 shares of company stock worth $45,879,685 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.