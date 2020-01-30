Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,432,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,074 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $95,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,285,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,469,300. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $211.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.81%.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.72.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

