Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $28.89 Million Stock Holdings in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,850 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,195 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.16% of Concho Resources worth $28,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 272.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 7,672.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,506,000 after buying an additional 559,804 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $5,454,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 64,185 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CXO. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Concho Resources from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Concho Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Concho Resources in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Concho Resources from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.30.

CXO stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.45. 1,802,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.35. Concho Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $61.37 and a 52 week high of $124.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.12.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

