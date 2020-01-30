Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $33.56 Million Stock Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cigna were worth $33,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Cigna by 7.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,933,051 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,527,000 after buying an additional 714,957 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,712,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $742,443,000 after purchasing an additional 313,392 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,498,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $227,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 712,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $108,170,000 after purchasing an additional 21,057 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 628,649 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $672,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,180 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,966. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total transaction of $1,395,234.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,502,494.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,692 shares of company stock worth $4,544,074. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CI stock traded down $5.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $196.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,179,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,018. The firm has a market cap of $76.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Cigna Corp has a 1-year low of $141.95 and a 1-year high of $214.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.01.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.79%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CI. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.29.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

