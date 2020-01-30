Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $36.15 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,003 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.05% of Intuit worth $36,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 4,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.53.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $286.68. 61,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,477. The stock has a market cap of $75.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $271.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.73. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $209.60 and a 12 month high of $295.77.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 21,543 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $5,574,897.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,606.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total transaction of $58,618,414.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 549,985 shares in the company, valued at $141,742,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 527,369 shares of company stock worth $136,763,551 over the last ninety days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

