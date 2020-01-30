Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $37.38 Million Stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 203.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,128 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.12% of Iqvia worth $37,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iqvia by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,436,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,161,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,138 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Iqvia by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,338,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,096,237,000 after acquiring an additional 559,040 shares during the period. Third Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Iqvia by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,760,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iqvia by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 677,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,225,000 after acquiring an additional 19,350 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Iqvia by 2,298.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,607,000 after acquiring an additional 592,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $994,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total transaction of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,860,278. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $156.94. 57,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,437. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $124.55 and a 52 week high of $164.13.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Iqvia’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cfra upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.10.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

