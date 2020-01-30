Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $39.64 Million Stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,310,052 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 104,785 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.24% of Regions Financial worth $39,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RF. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,768,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 534.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 841,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,316,000 after purchasing an additional 709,176 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,091,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,140,000 after purchasing an additional 521,028 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,952,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,807,000 after purchasing an additional 374,437 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,865,000. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

RF traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.61. The company had a trading volume of 675,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,767,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Regions Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $17.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.92. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.53.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $512,908.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,382.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

