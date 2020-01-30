Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.22% of Teledyne Technologies worth $27,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDY. ValuEngine raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.50.

In other news, Director Paul David Miller sold 5,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.62, for a total transaction of $1,715,274.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,250 shares in the company, valued at $7,601,045. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.73, for a total transaction of $1,733,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,254 shares in the company, valued at $4,942,289.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,521 shares of company stock worth $4,322,149. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $373.99. The stock had a trading volume of 199,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,104. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $221.15 and a 52-week high of $398.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $358.66 and a 200 day moving average of $327.23.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $834.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.