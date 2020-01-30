Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stake in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 663.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 845,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 734,784 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.34% of NRG Energy worth $33,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 797.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,606,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,209,000 after buying an additional 2,315,844 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 123.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 682,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,647,000 after acquiring an additional 376,279 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 423.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 322,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 260,729 shares in the last quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth about $8,518,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 70.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 466,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,470,000 after buying an additional 193,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

In related news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $1,982,925.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 137,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,210,598.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Curci sold 18,500 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $698,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,250.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,372 shares of company stock worth $7,161,481. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

NRG remained flat at $$37.16 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,351,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,140. NRG Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $43.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.67 and its 200-day moving average is $38.01.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). NRG Energy had a net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.61%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy Inc will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.98%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.